Formosa Group Hires Renowned Game Industry Icons

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Interactive, an industry leader and top creative partner, announced today that two celebrated top tier talents, Michael Roache and Guy Whitmore, are joining the rapidly expanding division. Under the direction of Formosa Interactive 's SVP, Paul Lipson, both will fulfill newly created roles of Studio Head. Michael Roache, formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, will oversee Formosa Interactive Los Angeles and Guy Whitmore, previously with EA and Xbox Studios, will lead the freshly minted Formosa Interactive Seattle studio.

"It is a thrill to bring Michael and Guy onboard as we drive our innovative growth strategy and creative services platform farther than ever before," stated Lipson. "Our Los Angeles and Seattle-based teams are aligned to bring the very best to our clients, and our leadership team reflects the excellence we strive for."

Michael Roache is an award-winning interactive entertainment and media producer. Michael served as Sr. Producer of Voiceover & Casting for industry giant, Blizzard Entertainment, for seven years working on iconic franchises such as, Overwatch, Diablo, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft.

Over the course of his decades-long career in the game industry, Roache also acted as Director of Production for Pyramind Studios and has collaborated with some of the interactive industry 's most legendary composers, sound designers, musicians and engineers.

When asked about his thoughts on moving forward with Formosa Group 's Interactive team, Roache said, "I am beyond thrilled to be working with the exceptional creative talent at the Formosa Group. Formosa has a global reputation for delivering sonic excellence for all screens, and I am honored to share in that legacy."

Guy Whitmore, the 2020 recipient of the Game Audio Network Guild 's Recognition Award has served as Director of Audio at Microsoft Game Studios, working on top tier franchises including Fable, Gears of War and Project Gotham Racing. Whitmore also oversaw classic franchises while at PopCap Games/EA Games such as Plants vs. Zombies and Peggle, which earned four G.A.N.G. awards, and created innovative music scores for games including Shogo, No One Lives Forever, and Tron 2.0 under the umbrella of Monolith Productions.

Working independently since 2016, Whitmore contributed sound and music services for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ironman VR, Overwatch, and countless others.

Whitmore expressed, "I 'm delighted to join such a talented group of super-creatives. The Seattle region has such a rich and varied game development community. I'm motivated to build a team here capable of serving up the highest quality game audio across a full range of services from content creation to audio integration, and more."

Formosa Group ( www.formosagroup.com), a Streamland Media company, is a full service post-production sound company comprised of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing, integration and music for film, broadcast, games and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions - Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials - and eight total locations throughout greater Los Angeles and Seattle.

