FormFactor Announces Participation At Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate: May 19 th, 2021Presentation Time: 1:30 pm ET

Cowen Annual TMT conferenceLocation: VirtualDate: June 1 st, 2021Presentation Time: 1:1's Only

18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate: June 2 nd, 2021Presentation Time: 1:1's Only

Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate: June 8 th, 2021Presentation Time: 4:20 pm ET

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate: June 10 th, 2021Presentation Time: 4:00 pm ET

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) - Get Report, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

