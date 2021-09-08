Former Xidax PCs Executives Are Proud To Announce The Launch Of META PCs

PHOENIX, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formally launched on 17 August 2021, META PCs is no ordinary start-up. It's one of the only custom PC builders owned and operated by content creators and gaming industry veterans. Their vision? To put a world-class META PC on the desk of every gaming enthusiast.

Of course, you don't go starting a new hardware company every day. But the META PCs team saw an opening in the market for hand-built, custom PCs individually optimized for gamers, professionals, and computer enthusiasts.

META PCs enters the market with strong backing from content creators. Boasting a combined reach of more than 15 million viewers and followers, an array of hard-hitting influencers is supporting the company's debut, including Ricky Berwick, Justin Whang, The Quartering, Bowblax, Boogie2988, Adiofreak, GoodGameBro, Poolshark, Mikey Perk, Yung Cripp, Rora Pickles, PhillyBeatzU, MugsTV, Kiwi Sunset, Weest, and Stinky Blue Rat.

For CEO and founder Zack Shutt, the launch of META PCs is the culmination of a lifelong passion.

"We never lost our love for this industry," he said, "I had been out of the game for a little over a year and a half and was itching to get back to what I love. Our team knew that we weren't done competing in the custom PC space, and when the opportunity presented itself to re-unite with some of the most talented people I've had the pleasure to work with, it was a no brainer."

There's certainly no lack of talent in META PCs' opening line-up. Shutt is joined on the executive team by Josh Smith (former PC Laptops Executive VP) and Joe Darger (former Geekbox VP), as well as Xidax PCs veterans Kyle Austin (former Corporate Sales Director), Ryan Gilpatrick (former Corporate Sales Director), and James Gingras (former Operations Supervisor). Co-founder Erik 'Poolshark' Hanno is a full-time Twitch and Facebook Gaming content creator, and a US Army veteran.

With their knowledge, experience, and track record of hard work and innovation, we can expect great things from these industry stalwarts.

As Shutt stated, "These are good people. As a team we're aligned in our mission to make people smile by building them something they can be proud to show off. We're ready to make waves."

Almost anyone can build a PC. But building a META PC isn't merely a matter of assembly. The META PCs team pour their heart and soul into every build, creating the best custom PC for every individual client.

Configure your custom META PCs system today at metapcs.com.

