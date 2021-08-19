Former U.S. SEC Chair Jay Clayton Joins Fireblocks' Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks ( www.fireblocks.com ) announced today that it has added Jay Clayton, Former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as a member of its Advisory Board. Clayton brings over three decades of experience in international financial markets to the Fireblocks Advisory Board. His appointment will help Fireblocks and its customers navigate evolving market and regulatory dynamics affecting the development and deployment of solutions for the emerging digital asset infrastructure.

"Jay's insights on financial stability and security in financial markets is unparalleled," said Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks. "Fireblocks will greatly benefit from having Jay on the advisory board given his expertise on many aspects of the financial sector. Jay will help to advance further the safety and security of the Fireblocks infrastructure for capital markets participants and investors."

Jay Clayton joins Fireblocks' Cryptography Advisor, Ran Cannetti, along with Cyberstarts founder Gili Raanan, Tenaya Capital's Tom Banahan, Capitolis' Gil Mendelzis, Paradigm's Fred Ehrsam, and Stripes' Ken Fox on the seven-member board.

"Fireblocks has emerged as a leader in the evolving digital asset space," said Jay Clayton, the newest Advisory Board member at Fireblocks. "The scope of the company's vision to improve the digital asset infrastructure and security is extensive. I share Fireblocks view that digital asset custody requires the same level of service as traditional custody while also striving for better regulatory outcomes in security, certainty, and resiliency. I appreciate the company's commitment to improving all aspects of the custody and transfer ecosystem and the team's level of engagement with industry incumbents who have robust legal and compliance infrastructure as well as new entrants in the space."

Prior to joining the SEC, Clayton practiced law at the international law firm, Sullivan & Cromwell, a recognized leader in business law since its founding in 1879. As a partner and member of the management committee, Clayton advised a wide array of high-profile corporate clients that included various large, complex financial institutions and broker-dealers.

During his tenure, the SEC was focused on modernizing financial regulation and the Commission advanced a number of important initiatives focused on improving access to capital and investment opportunities while also increasing investor protection and market integrity. Importantly, Clayton was among the first SEC Chairpersons to carefully consider the status of digital assets within the context of the U.S. securities law framework. In addition to serving at the SEC, Clayton participated in the Financial Stability Board, the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, and the President's Working Group on Financial Markets.

Fireblocks is leading the adoption of digital asset technology among new and traditional financial institutions with over 500+ with customers ranging from global banks to many of the largest crypto-native exchanges, lending desks, hedge funds, OTC desks, and market makers like Revolut, BlockFi, Celsius, PrimeTrust, Galaxy Digital, Genesis Trading, crypto.com, eToro among others. To date, the company has secured over $1 trillion in digital asset transfers.

About FireblocksFireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks has secured the transfer of over $1 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

