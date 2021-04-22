Former ServiceNow Executive, Philip Van Der Wilt, Joins Samsara To Lead European Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the company has appointed Philip van der Wilt to lead its European operations based in London. He joins Samsara from ServiceNow where he most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Prior to ServiceNow, he was vice president of EMEA sales at CommVault and held numerous sales roles at EMC and EMC companies.

"One of Samsara's key goals for the year is to drive exponential growth in our international markets," said Andy McCall, chief revenue officer at Samsara. "We have a fantastic foundation in the region and a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow. Philip's experience building and scaling companies across multiple markets and product categories is one our team and customers will benefit from greatly in the years to come."

The appointment of van der Wilt comes as Samsara experiences rapid growth within the region. In the last three years, the company has expanded its footprint to the United Kingdom, Germany and France - and serves a broad base of customers including Uniserve Group, Sovereign Speed and Stafex. Samsara now employs a growing team spanning product, engineering, sales, marketing, support and more throughout the UK and EU and is actively hiring in the region.

"Samsara is well positioned for massive growth across the region," said van der Wilt. "In just three years, they have developed leading products, expanded to three markets, partnered with innovative customers and built a strong team who understands the nuances of each region. There is no more exciting time for the company than now. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience building ServiceNow's business in Europe to Samsara."

The appointment of van der Wilt comes as Samsara continues to scale rapidly, recently exceeding 20,000 customers globally and announcing new product solutions Site Visibility and equipment monitoring , to bring customers full operational visibility across commercial fleets, equipment and sites.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-servicenow-executive-philip-van-der-wilt-joins-samsara-to-lead-european-operations-301274035.html

SOURCE Samsara