Former Seattle Storm CEO Appointed To Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Board Of Directors

Gig Harbor, Washington, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW) ("Harbor" "Harbor Custom Homes®" or the "Company"),, an innovative and market-leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that shareholders have elected Karen Bryant to the Company's Board of Directors at the annual shareholder meeting held on Tuesday June 8, 2021, effective immediately. Ms. Bryant will be an independent director in accordance with the applicable rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

For 25 years, Karen Bryant has run high-profile organizations, navigating complex internal and external dynamics while driving business growth and operational excellence. Ms. Bryant was at the helm of women's professional basketball for 18 years - serving as General Manager of the Seattle Reign and then, ultimately, as President and CEO of the Seattle Storm from 2008 through 2014. Under her leadership, the Seattle Storm won two WNBA Championships, set multiple attendance and revenue records, and established itself as one of the WNBA's premier franchises. In 2014, Ms. Bryant started and led a management consulting firm until one of her clients, Atavus Sports, appointed her CEO in 2016. With Atavus, Ms. Bryant led a three-year process of market research, competitive analysis, customer discovery, product development, and sales. In Fall 2019, Atavus was acquired by a private equity firm in a successful exit. After a successful 13-year run as CEO for two organizations, Ms. Bryant returned to her management consulting firm in March 2020. Ms. Bryant also serves as an Executive Coach to business leaders and entrepreneurs and is well-recognized for leading high-performing teams. Ms. Bryant's recognition includes Seattle Sports Commission Executive of the Year, Sports Business Journal Gamechanger, Puget Sound Business Journal Woman of Influence, Greater Seattle Business Association Businessperson of the Year Finalist, and Girl Scouts of Western Washington Woman of Distinction. Ms. Bryant was a scholarship athlete at Seattle University and the University of Washington, where she graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.

"We are pleased to have Ms. Bryant join the Harbor team as an independent Board Director. Her dynamic record of executive leadership for successful business growth is a tremendous asset to us," stated Sterling Griffin, President, and CEO of Harbor.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Washington state, California, and Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. Harbor has also acquired developed lots and plans to begin constructing homes in the Sacramento and Austin metro markets beginning in the second quarter of 2021. The Darkhorse Golf Course community, located approximately 50 miles northeast of Sacramento in Auburn, California, and the La Ventana and Bunker Ranch subdivisions located approximately 22 miles from Austin, in Driftwood and Dripping Springs, Texas, are Harbor's newest locations. Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

