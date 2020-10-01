Former President Jimmy Carter & Rosalynn Earn Maytag Dependable Leader Award; Donates Suite Of Maytag® Appliances To Boys & Girls Clubs Of Albany In Honor Of President Carter's 96th Birthday

ALBANY, Ga., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of former President Jimmy Carter's 96 th birthday on October 1, Maytag brand is donating a full suite of kitchen appliances to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Unit. In addition, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were presented with the Maytag Dependable Leader Award virtually earlier this week.

"It has been a tremendous honor working with the Carters to re-open the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Unit and help them continue their legacy of supporting the youth in Plains, Ga.," says Marvin B. Laster, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany. "We are also grateful for the partnership with Maytag. Through this donation, our youth will have the opportunity to participate in a limited culinary arts program in a state-of-the-art kitchen. Through each of our community partnerships, we are able to achieve more to ensure every kid in Southwest Georgia has an opportunity for a great future."

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn have been serving youth for more than 40 years, especially in their hometown of Plains, Ga. The Carters have been very active in advocating for youth locally, nationally and globally. In 1999, the Carters built the Jimmy & Rosalynn Boys & Girls Club, becoming the only living former president and first lady to have a Boys & Girls Club named after them.

"Rosalynn and I are proud of our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs to provide opportunities for the young people in our community to realize their potential," says former president Carter. "We are grateful for this award and for Maytag brand's kindness in establishing an endowment for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Plains. Their generosity will help create positive outcomes and build hope for kids and teens for years to come."

This summer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Maytag selected seven new recipients of the annual Maytag Dependable Leader Award, a program that recognizes Boys & Girls Club employees and volunteers who have dedicated their lives to serving young people. In addition to the award, each recipient earned a $20,000 grant to their local Boys & Girls Club.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is using the $20,000 grant to fund an endowment, and launch first phase of the Carter Campaign for kids.

"Maytag is proud to have partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for nearly 20 years," says Joe Liotine, Whirlpool Corporation's North American President and member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Board of Governors. "The local Boys & Girls Clubs provide tremendous opportunities for our youth and it's our honor to recognize the Carters and the dependability they have brought to their community."

The Carters join a distinguished group of more than 110 Maytag Dependable Leader winners from almost the past two decades. Each individual is nominated by peers at their local Boys & Girls Club and following a comprehensive review of the nomination forms, Maytag selects the winners to receive the honor along with a grant to their local club.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany and Jimmy and Rosalynn partnership, visit the Club's website here. To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Maytag partnership, click here.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of AlbanySince 1965, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has strived to fulfill its mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Our organization currently serves more than 4,000 youth through membership and community outreach in Dougherty, Sumter, and Macon Counties, helping young people grow into healthy, productive, successful adults. Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is deeply committed to providing high-quality, youth-development programs that focuses on academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles, which serves as a foundation for youth to have a successful career.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

About Maytag Brand For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years- Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances - including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances - Maytag® dishwashers with the PowerBlast® cycle, Maytag® refrigerators with the PowerCold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man - a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com, or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag, Twitter at @TheMaytagMan, Instagram at instagram.com/Maytag or Pinterest at pinterest.com/Maytag.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-president-jimmy-carter--rosalynn-earn-maytag-dependable-leader-award-donates-suite-of-maytag-appliances-to-boys--girls-clubs-of-albany-in-honor-of-president-carters-96th-birthday-301144488.html

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America