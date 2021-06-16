SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilio Wealth Advisors , led by founders Nathan Donohue and Chris Kaminski, announced their launch as an independent Registered Investment Advisor on June 14, 2021.

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilio Wealth Advisors , led by founders Nathan Donohue and Chris Kaminski, announced their launch as an independent Registered Investment Advisor on June 14, 2021. The firm, previously affiliated with Northwestern Mutual, manages roughly $300M in AUM and exclusively serves individuals in retirement and professionals in the technology industry, navigating the complexities of both the preservation and distribution of assets in retirement and equity-based compensation.

FORMER NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL TEAM CONSILIO WEALTH LAUNCHES $300M AUM INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL PLANNING FIRM

"We have to credit our clients for this move," said Kaminski. "Our clients' situations kept getting more and more complicated and we simply needed access to industry-leading tools in order to continue to serve their evolving needs."

The two partners completed nearly two years of rigorous due diligence before making their move to independence and they worked extensively with Northwestern Mutual to make the transition seamless for their clients.

"We could not be more excited about our move to independence and we've never been better equipped with the tools and resources to meet clients where they are," said Donohue. "And we're really just getting started."

The firm will custody assets with Fidelity and leverage technology including Black Diamond and eMoney to deliver investment reporting and financial planning analysis to their clients.

Their name, Consilio, is derived from the Latin word translating to planning, deliberate, intentional, and by design. "To us, every decision we help our clients through comes down to these four words," commented Donohue. "We partner with clients in two important seasons of their life. First, as they're accumulating wealth in the technology industry and second, as they're enjoying financial independence in retirement."

The partners are joined by their five team members from Northwestern Mutual, which includes David Ybarra, Advisor; Alexander Dorell and Matthew Bening, Associate Advisors; Mercer Kung Smith, Director of Investment Operations; and Amy Wiedeman, Director of Client Experience.

The Consilio founders, Chris and Nathan, have big plans of continued reinvestment into the firm. "Independence gives us the autonomy to invest in things our clients want," said Kaminski. "We couldn't be more excited about this alignment with our clients."

The firm launches with renewed vision and an updated look and feel to their digital home at consiliowealth.com .

