Former NFL Players, Including Hall Of Famers Willie Roaf & Andre Reed, Experience Cognition Improvement Using PrimeMyBody Hemp Extract

Clinical brain mapping screenings of former NFL players who suffer from cognitive deficits provide supportive data that PrimeMyBody's FOCUS Mind & Body Hemp Extract improved brain performance for 80 percent of screening participants

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMG, PrimeMyBody.com, LLC ("PrimeMyBody"), a global leader in the hemp wellness industry, has released validated data from brain screenings that prove its proprietary FOCUS Mind & Body Hemp Extract improved brain and cognition performance for former NFL players who suffer from cognitive deficits and mental discomfort.

The PrimeMyBody Former Player Study included 70-plus former NFL player participants like Hall of Famers Willie Roaf and Andre Reed. Other participants included three-time All-Pro Everson Walls, Rocket Ismail, Darren McFadden, and Lorenzo Lynch.

On the effects FOCUS have on him, Willie Roaf says, "I could tell the first time I took FOCUS I felt more alert, more honed in and zoned in. I was psyched to feel the effects, and to see the data that showed FOCUS was boosting my alertness and brain activity. I now take it daily, and I'm more active, my daily routine is a lot better, and I'm feeling better all around. I notice a huge difference in how I feel and move when I don't take it, compared to when I take it every day."

Hear more stories from former NFL players about the cognitive and quality of life benefits FOCUS has provided them by visiting https://youtu.be/04VAAK9Cuag

The Former Player Study was coordinated by retired NFL players and brain health advocates, Brian Jones and Kenyon Rasheed, and screenings were conducted by PrimeMyBody's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Cheng Ruan. The study used qEEG brain mapping technology to test the effects FOCUS had on the brain activity of former NFL players who suffer from a variety of cognitive issues following years of playing a violent sport. Following analysis of the screenings, statistically significant data supports positive results for cognition process improvements in 80 percent of the 70-plus screening participants. Cognition process improvements included attention (theta/beta ratios), information processing, and visual response time. For complete screening details and data results visit https://bit.ly/PMBScience.

"We were hopeful this would be a real solution to assist with various ailments affecting our brotherhood of former players, while simultaneously showcasing PrimeMyBody's ability to accomplish successful, meaningful brain mapping examinations using their innovative hemp products," says Brian Jones—also a college football analyst for CBS Sports.

Formulated specifically to enhance cognition and mental performance, FOCUS is a broad spectrum hemp extract crafted from organically sourced hemp terpenes and multiple hemp phytocannabinoids, including CBG (Cannabigerol). Using a proprietary liposomal delivery system called Sonicated Nano-Technology™, each drop of FOCUS is formulated for rapid bloodstream absorption and maximum cellular interaction—with particle sizes averaging between 15-30 nanometers.

"What people need to understand is that not all hemp products are the same. Unfortunately, in this industry there's no standardization process. What we're doing at PrimeMyBody is creating benefit-specific hemp formulas, like FOCUS, that are third-party tested for quality assurance. This allows us to know the exact effects our formulas have on brain and body health," adds Dr. Ruan.

About PrimeMyBodyA recognized leader in the national and global hemp wellness industry, PrimeMyBody specializes in premium hemp and plant-based wellness products created from ethically-grown botanical ingredients that are formulated with highly efficient delivery methods. PrimeMyBody's affiliate marketing business model provides business and compensation opportunities for people who have an interest and passion for sharing and selling PrimeMyBody products. With headquarters in Dallas, PrimeMyBody services e-commerce sales throughout the United States, Japan, and Mexico. Further global operation expansion plans into markets such as Canada, Africa, and the EU are currently underway. Website: Primemybody.com.

