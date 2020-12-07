Former Idol Chip Days Releases Groovy & Soothing R&B/Holiday Song 'Christmas Time' Off Must-Listen EP 'Christmas With You'

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Days is set to make 2020 his year as he returns to close it in a spectacular fashion. Chip Days has released his newest R&B/soul track "Christmas Time," off his holiday EP "Christmas With You." The soothing single radiates uninhibited energy with the driving flows and story-telling lyricism. Chip Days' flow and vocal performance contrast the melodic beat perfectly, making it a must-listen. "Christmas Time" is a musical experience that listeners will not soon forget. The groovy bassline paired with the downtempo beat works seamlessly with the vocals, rendering it perfect for the charts. From the living room to the car, "Christmas Time" will undoubtedly impact people. With a distinctive style, this talented artist maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-quality music that supports the fact that he is set to make a strong impact on the music industry, as well as the charts. This release is a testament to Chip Days' versatility as a musician and his innate talent. "Christmas Time" is a playlist must-add as it is perfect for the season, powerful, and catchy.

About Chip Days

Chip Days is a R&B/Soul Artist, Singer, and Songwriter originating from South Carolina but found music success in Atlanta, Georgia. The American Idol finalist is quickly making waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. Inspired by his life experiences, Chip Days seeks to create music that will inspire people around the world.

With two (2) Grammy nominations and an ASCAP Award, the talented musician seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. Chip Days is fueled by his passion for music, and his willingness to leave an impact in the world through his sound. With every release, he will have listeners engulfed in the world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness. Chip Days is an Artist to keep an eye on and an ear out for as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come.

