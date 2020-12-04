Former Goldman Sachs And UBS Executives Join Zytara Advisory Board

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zytara today announced that Andy Brown and Moritz Baier-Lentz have joined the company's board of advisors. This follows the news released earlier this week around the company's plans to launch the platform in early 2021.

Andy Brown is the CEO of Sand Hill East, which provides strategic management, investment and marketing services to emerging companies. Mr. Brown served as Group Chief Technology Officer of UBS, an investment bank. Prior to that, Mr. Brown served in a variety of executive management and leadership roles at a variety of leading banking companies including as Head of Strategy for Architecture & Optimization at Bank of America, Chief Technology Architect at Merrill Lynch, and the CTO of Infrastructure at Credit Suisse. Mr. Brown is also a member of the boards of directors of Zscaler, Guidewire Software, Pure Storage, LMRKTS, Digital Asset, Sitehands, and Moogsoft.

A former #1 ranked player of Activision Blizzard's Diablo II, Moritz Baier-Lentz is a Partner of BITKRAFT Ventures, the globally leading early and mid-stage investment platform for gaming, esports, and interactive media. Prior to joining the fund, he was a Vice President with the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, where he built and co-led the firm's global gaming and esports practice. Over the past years, Moritz advised the world's leading technology and media corporations on over $300B transaction volume across M&A, IPOs, venture capital, and other strategic options, including recent gaming transactions such as ZeniMax's sale to Microsoft and the IPO of Corsair. For his work at the interface of Wall Street and Silicon Valley, he was recognized among the Forbes 30 Under 30 and Capital 40 Under 40.

Of the arrivals, Al Burgio, Founder and CEO at Zytara, said: " I am thrilled to have Moritz and Andy join our Advisory Board at this critical time ahead of our 2021 launch. As we're solidifying our plans to drive forward financial education, inclusion, and literacy for millions of gamers and esports enthusiasts around the world, Moritz and Andy will contribute their expertise, experience, and thought leadership to Zytara - and to everyone who uses our banking solutions."

When asked about his decision to join Zytara, Moritz said: " Today's $170 billion gaming and esports industries lack a payment solution designed with gamers in mind, one that caters to the specific needs of an audience that's young, digitally native, and extremely well-connected on social platforms and in ways their parents have possibly never heard of. As an ex-gamer and investor in the space, I'm far too aware of the issues that have been felt by gamers wishing to make in-game purchases and player-to-player payments, or connect with the esports teams, influencers, and brands they care about. But that is only scratching the surface. To be part of a company that is offering something so unique to this audience is something I had to embrace."

Andy Brown said: " It's a pleasure to be joining the advisory board of such an innovative company. The gaming and esports industries are long overdue for a dedicated banking product, and Zytara is the answer. While, at its core, Zytara provides a tailored solution to an audience of gaming and esports fans, our mission is to offer financial education and easy access to banking products for every gamer in the world. I couldn't be more excited to embark on this journey with them."

Zytara, a fintech company, whose mission is to provide financial inclusion and literacy for Millennials and Gen Z, is developing a digital banking platform for gaming and esports enthusiasts. The company, working with its bank partners, will offer an array of banking products and services, including spending and savings accounts, virtual and physical debit cards, and access to investing tools. The Zytara mobile app will also offer unique features tailored to gamers and esports fans, including limited edition branded cards, integrated automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls.

About Zytara

