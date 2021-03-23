Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb Discusses Medicare And Future Of Health Care In Free Virtual Event

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the future of health care? What do the pandemic and new Biden Administration mean for Medicare and your health? Americans ages 64 and older are invited to register for a free virtual event on March 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET featuring former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and population health and value-based care experts at Summit Health who will address some of today's most pressing health care issues. A Summit Health breakout session will feature Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO, in conversation with Jack Cappitelli, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NJ Region, and Jamie Reedy, MD, Chief of Population Health, about Medicare and related topics.

With COVID-19 dominating much of today's conversation, many older Americans especially are wondering what the pandemic means for Medicare and their access to health care. Hosted by Advise Insurance , the event - Medicare 2021 and Beyond - will answer their questions and help them navigate these challenging times.

Event details:Event name: Medicare 2021 and Beyond Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT

Register online or by phone for this don't-miss event: Registration Link or (908) 224-4584

Event agenda:

Conversation with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, 23rd commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), moderated by Seema Verma, former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Summit Health panel discussion with Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger, CEO, and Dr. Jack Cappitelli, Chief Medical Officer, NJ Region, moderated by Dr. Jamie Reedy, Chief of Population Health

Medicare 2021 and Beyond is sponsored by Advise Insurance, a licensed Medicare agency that provides Medicare education and helps beneficiaries select a plan that meets their healthcare needs and includes their trusted doctor. To learn more or schedule a free Medicare consultation, go to AdviseInsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-fda-commissioner-dr-scott-gottlieb-discusses-medicare-and-future-of-health-care-in-free-virtual-event-301254278.html

SOURCE Summit Health