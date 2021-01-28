Former FCC Lawyer And Privacy Counsel Madeleine V. Findley Joins Jenner & Block As Partner In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block announced today that Madeleine V. Findley has joined the firm as a partner in its Washington, DC office. Ms. Findley, a former deputy bureau chief and associate general counsel at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has substantial experience in an array of complex, high-visibility communications policy matters, including net neutrality, broadband privacy, infrastructure deployment, and communications network regulation. She will be a partner in the firm's Communications, Internet, and Technology Practice and the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice.

"Madeleine's expertise complements our well-established capabilities in the telecommunications, media, and broadband industries and provides added strength to our growing data privacy and cybersecurity team," said Jenner & Block Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg. "Her experience as in-house counsel, as well as in public and private practice, allows her to bring a diverse perspective that will be a great benefit to our clients."

While serving at the FCC, Ms. Findley counseled on a portfolio of competition-related issues, including network interconnection, broadband deployment, merger reviews, and VoIP services. Before joining the FCC, she was in private practice, advising wireline, wireless, over-the-top, and cloud service providers; undersea cable systems; and broadband internet access providers on communications, privacy, cybersecurity, merger review, and domestic and international regulatory strategy and compliance before federal agencies and courts.

Sam Feder and John Flynn, co-chairs of Jenner & Block's Communications, Internet, and Technology Practice noted: "Madeleine is a highly regarded communications lawyer, whom many of us have known since her time at the FCC. She has substantive experience in transactions and a wide array of complex, high-visibility communications policy matters, including communications network regulation, net neutrality, privacy, and broadband network infrastructure and deployment. That experience and her ability to handle complex matters are needed as we continue to assist clients navigate new changes in the industry."

Ms. Findley joins the firm after serving as US privacy counsel for a multinational medical device manufacturer. With an emphasis on Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and data breach notification laws, Ms. Findley was legal advisor to a global privacy program. This included program building and implementation, privacy planning, and privacy incident response. She also supported cross-functional shared services and acted as strategic advisor to commercial legal teams and government affairs.

"I was drawn to Jenner & Block because of its stellar reputation. The firm has a long history of handling matters that have transformed - and continue to transform - the communications industry," said Ms. Findley. "I am excited to assist clients meet their business objectives, and help expand both the communications and data privacy practices."

Ms. Findley graduated from the University of Michigan with an MPP from the Ford School of Public Policy and earned a JD from the University of Michigan Law School. She received a BA in history from Yale University.

