Former Domino's Pizza China CEO Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Douglas DeBoer as its newest Partner and Coach.

DeBoer is a three-time CEO with extensive experience leading companies to strong growth and monetization outcomes. Over the past 25 years, he has led companies in the United States, China, and the Asia-Pacific region across numerous industries. DeBoer's experience includes restaurants, knowledge services, education and education technology, consumer products, consumer technology, multi-location businesses, consulting, and private equity.

As CEO of Domino's Pizza China, Douglas increased revenues from a US $8 Million to a US $50 Million run rate and turned around company EBITDA from an $8 Million annual loss to profitability. He grew locations from 24 to 80 and was awarded worldwide recognition for the fastest country sales growth of any Domino's business globally. Douglas turned around, grew the company, and achieved a 4X valuation in three years.

DeBoer also has served as Chief of Operations for EF Education where he built the adult English learning center and knowledge services business from a start-up to $200 Million in revenue. The core business was sold for a $1.5 Billion valuation. Additionally, DeBoer was CEO of Da Niang Dumpling Restaurant Group Ltd., based in Shanghai, and CEO of the Chinese Cuisine group Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts, based in Singapore, where he increased profits by more than 75% in his first two years.

DeBoer's areas of expertise include high-growth companies, turnarounds and special situations, digital transformation, founder-led businesses, family businesses, international expansion, and crisis management. As a result of his experience in private equity control investments and portfolio companies, DeBoer has gained invaluable experience working with Boards of Directors and complex investor structures, fundraising, and sell-side/buy-side transactions with private equity, investment firms, and strategic buyers.

DeBoer is eager to bring his extensive experience to CEO Coaching International.

"After my three CEO roles and financial exits, I am now focused on helping others achieve their goals. I am extremely excited to join this elite group of former CEOs," he said.

"Think of Douglas as SEAL Team Six called upon by Private Equity to step into a company, unlock its potential and significantly boost enterprise value," said CEO Coaching International CEO and Founding Partner Mark Moses. "His direct experience in Asia - fluent in Chinese - and expertise in a number of consumer industries make Douglas a unique, offensive weapon at our clients' disposal."

In addition to his executive leadership roles, DeBoer has over a decade of consumer marketing experience in the USA at companies including General Mills, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, Colgate-Palmolive, and Unilever.

DeBoer holds an MBA from The Wharton School and is a member of YPO. He has lived in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore for over 20 years. Douglas speaks native English, fluent Mandarin, and basic Japanese.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

