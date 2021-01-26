Former Daymond John Partner Opens Movie-Themed Smoothie Shop In South Jersey

Entrepreneur and bestselling author Antonne Jones has opened Groovy Smoovies to offer family-friendly smoothie experience in historic Haddonfield inspired by classic cinema

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A former business partner of Shark Tank star Daymond John has opened the doors of a unique new thematic cafe experience in South Jersey.

Entrepreneur Antonne Jones is the founder of Groovy Smoovies, a brand-new smoothie shop in historic Haddonfield with a movie theater theme.

Like his former partner, Jones is himself an accomplished entrepreneur, creative, and visionary. The storied screenwriter and television producer is the author of several urban fiction novels in addition to serving as the publisher of bestselling books from both Daymond John as well as BET entertainment reporter Terrence J.

Jones' vision for Groovy Smoovies is to introduce a cozy local cafe and community hub serving up delicious and healthy smoothies with a backdrop inspired by classic cinema. Guests pick up their orders at a movie theater box office ticket booth.

The cafe's fresh pressed juices and specialty smoothies are named in honor of various classic movies, such as "Beauty and the Peach," "Purple Reign," "The Green Smile," and "West Side Smorey." Every juice and smoothie drink on the menu is crafted from fresh fruits and vegetables.

In addition, guests can enjoy fresh popcorn from a movie-style popcorn machine while watching classic films on a flat screen television throughout the day.

"With my new shop, I wanted to think outside of the traditional smoothie cafe box," Jones said. "I wanted to open a fun and family-oriented place where you can put away your cares of the day for a little while and have a great smoothie as well as enjoy an awesome experience."

On Saturday, January 23, the cafe was featured in an episode of ABC 6's FYI Philly. View the segment at https://youtu.be/PHsOXMQSnDs.

Groovy Smoovies is currently open every day of the week except Sunday at 223 East Kings Highway in Haddonfield.

Learn more about Groovy Smoovies at https://groovysmoovies.com . Follow the company on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/groovysmoovies and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Groovy-Smoovies-100470055296032 .

