Former Chairman Of Microsoft India, Bhaskar Pramanik, Joins Alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhaskar Pramanik has joined alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board to counsel on strategy and growth in India and the United States. Mr. Pramanik is well regarded in the technology industry and is an accomplished management leader having held positions with top multinational companies around the globe.

Pramanik has decades of experience in technology and software. He was most recently Chairman of Microsoft India where he oversaw the company's overall operations in India including sales, marketing, and channels across business groups, in India. Before Microsoft, he was the managing director for Oracle India. Prior to that, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Microsystems first as VP and MD for Sun Microsystems India and then as VP Commercial Systems at Sun's Corporate HQ at Menlo Park.

Pramanik is currently an Independent board member and advisor to different companies. He mentors and invests in startups and has also made investments in a few. He is on the Advisory Board of Schulich University in Toronto, Canada and Bennett University in Noida, India. He regularly speaks at industry and leadership forums.His primary interests are in areas of Culture and Strategy; Leadership and Organization Excellence; Corporate Governance; Innovation and Transformation; as well as Advanced Technologies and their future social and economic impact.

"I'm excited to put my experience and insights to work for alliantgroup and its clients," said Pramanik. "I've been incredibly impressed with the firm's drive to help businesses grow their market share and create the best return on their investment. I am excited to work with this talented team and build on that very inspiring mission."

Pramanik will play a key advisory role in the areas of digital transformation, innovation, and culture which form key drivers of sustained growth.

"Bhaskar hit the ground running and has already been a valuable asset to alliantgroup," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "His prominent career within the world's top technology companies will build on bringing world-class consulting to mid-sized businesses so that they can innovate and grow for exponential success."

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them, and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

