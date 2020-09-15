Former Boundless CEO And Founder Joins Gembah As Its New CEO To Help Manage Explosive Growth

- Henrik Johansson co-founded Boundless and grew it into a $100M leader in the promotional products space, and as its CEO, led the company through its acquisition by Zazzle.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gembah, a market leader in end-to-end product development, has announced startup veteran Henrik Johansson is joining the company as its new CEO.

Gembah has built a global manufacturing network of over 700 factories and a growing product development network with experts in every product category, from product design to electrical and mechanical engineering.

Henrik Johansson co-founded and built Boundless into a $100M technology-enabled leader in the promotional products space. Zazzle acquired Boundless in 2014, and Henrik continued to lead it as the CEO until the announcement he is joining Gembah effective September 1 st of 2020.

"We are going through a period of exceptional growth in a market with virtually unlimited opportunity, so we're very excited to bring on someone like Henrik that has guided a company to significant scale before," said Gembah co-founder and President Zack Leonard.

"Gembah is uniquely situated to power the global product creation market, with e-commerce growth accelerating as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing more retail businesses to online-only models," said Johansson. "Human beings are creators by nature. It's what separates us from all the other species on the planet. Gembah works to bring that power back to creators and innovators anywhere."

Gembah President and Founder Zack Leonard said, "With the new round of funding from our valued venture partners and adding Henrik to our management team, we will continue to enable that creative spirit in a much more democratized and standardized way. By strengthening our network and honing product development, we plan to bring lead time from inception to shipment down even further, fueling the global product innovation engine when we need it most."

World's First End-to-End Product Innovation Platform Designed for the eCommerce Era

Gembah is the world's first end-to-end product innovation platform. It connects businesses and entrepreneurs to expert resources from product creation through manufacturing. Great products that sell can go from concept to reality in as little as 90 days due to the connections established to vetted and expert resources.

"We were early investors in Boundless, and we're excited to partner with Henrik again as the new CEO of Gembah," said Kip McClanahan, General Partner at Silverton Partners. "The combination of a rapidly growing market, a highly differentiated business model, and the right management team to execute, is highly attractive to us."

"Gembah is a true innovator poised to help businesses capitalize on the growth of global eCommerce," said Chris Shonk, Managing Director at ATX Venture Partners. "The team at Gembah continues to bring in some of the best leaders in the business to navigate this new economic paradigm. They will undoubtedly help their customers navigate the complexities of taking a product from idea to revenue faster and more efficiently than ever before."

About Gembah

Gembah turns ideas into full-fledged products. From design to manufacturing to shipment, Gembah matches makers with the best experts, factories, and delivery systems for launching and selling their unique products.

Total funding raised to date equals $3.775M.

