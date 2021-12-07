Former Blockchain Executive Frank Friesacher Joins Fleet Complete As Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fleet Complete®, a global provider of telematics technologies and solutions for fleet, asset, and mobile workforce-based businesses, today announced Frank Friesacher as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO).

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fleet Complete®, a global provider of telematics technologies and solutions for fleet, asset, and mobile workforce-based businesses, today announced Frank Friesacher as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Friesacher will spearhead the company's global product innovation and long-term market opportunities, bringing with him over 25 years of experience in leading the development and market introduction of innovative software and hardware technologies.

"This is an important addition for our global business, and we are excited about the journey ahead," comments CEO of Fleet Complete, Tony Lourakis. "Frank is an experienced leader. He has a sterling reputation, massive experience, and ingenuity in areas like SaaS, PaaS, IoT, Blockchain, AI, telematics, electric fleets, and other connected, industrial IoT products. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Fleet Complete team."

A former CEO of an M2M and fleet solutions company for seven years, Friesacher has a long professional pedigree in product innovation. This includes the QNX real-time embedded operating system, the first eCheck payment processing, the introduction of self-serve online banking portals, telematics-based insurance, and AI-based predictive maintenance solutions for aircraft and trucks.

He also headed the Digital Accelerator for advanced solutions in heavy-duty on-road, off-road and electric fleets at Cummins.

Leveraging this experience as CPO, Friesacher will work closely with the engineering team to help drive the company's product management, market strategy, and long-term innovation globally. He will drive the vision and the roadmap for the development of new products and solutions, based on current and future market needs, as well as customer expectations.

"Fleet Complete is already helping tens of thousands of businesses worldwide transform and digitize their mobile operations, and it is brimming with opportunity to help hundreds of thousands more," says Friesacher. "I am particularly excited about what we can do to impact global sustainability efforts while making lives in the fleet industry better. I want to harness all the impressive achievements of Fleet Complete in the past twenty years and propel that forward with new-generation products and technology that will create more value for our customers across the globe."

