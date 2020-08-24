Former Americash CEO And Exec Team Launch Their Second Mortgage Company 'Certified Rate'

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of veteran executives in the home finance sector have announced the launch of a new venture: Certified Rate. Incorporated in March 2018, Certified Rate is a boutique-style lender specializing in customized service and a high level of personalization. Currently, the company serves clients in California and Arizona and is expanding to other states in the West. In addition to being more agile and responsive than a typical retail bank, this new venture incorporates the latest modern technology to provide the best possible customer experience.

The founding team includes Paul Giangrande, former CEO of Americash; Greg Amaya, and Bryce Williams. Together, the founders bring over 50 years of combined lending industry experience. As the former President of Americash, Giangrande oversaw $18 billion in closed loans during his tenure, and his leadership led the organization to join Ellie Mae's Hall of Fame honoring elite clients. Americash also enjoyed a consistent Top-10 Rated Lender standing on LendingTree, often taking the #1 spot. Giangrande continues to sit on the Advisory Panel at LendingTree.

Certified Rate came about because of an opportunity these veteran executives observed to significantly improve customer experience and trust in their field. "There are inefficiencies in how mortgage industries operate," says Giangrande, "which result in customer frustration and unnecessarily high rates."

Building on their previous successes, his team's low-cost model allows more savings for consumers in the form of lower interest rates. Licensed by the CA Department of Business Oversight, they've successfully been funding refinance and new home loans in less than 30 days. Not only are they looking to crunch the numbers in their clients' favor, but they also want to use their extensive experience to ensure the customer is "more than just another file across a desk" as Giangrande says. In the markets where Certified Rate operates, its team leans on detailed knowledge of local market features, county ordinances, and various limitations to navigate nimbly. Where other larger lenders may amble along, Certified Rate is setting out to make the lending process swift and satisfactory for its customers.

Additional Information:Company NMLS: 1857498AZ Mortgage Broker License 1003466CA Finance Lenders Law License 60DBO100534CO Mortgage Company Registration 1857498 Company Website: https://www.certifiedrate.com/Company Phone: (888) 883-0123

