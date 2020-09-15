Former Alcoa And Giant Eagle Technology Executive To Lead Strategy For PAAS

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAAS, an innovator in Technology Procurement Analytics, hired Russ Ross, a veteran in the Technology Industry, to lead the Strategy and Corporate Development of the Company.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAAS, an innovator in Technology Procurement Analytics, hired Russ Ross, a veteran in the Technology Industry, to lead the Strategy and Corporate Development of the Company. Russ Ross has an extensive & successful background leading complex projects of Digital Transformation of among large Corporations like Alcoa and Giant Eagle and has advised a large number of companies on their Technology Strategies. At PAAS, he will not only provide input on the internal strategy but also provide advice to Customers on how to accelerate the reduction of their Technology Spend.

PAAS' flagship SaaS platform, PAAS360, involves an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and Human-Based Computation (HBC) to accelerate the prediction of the best optimal price for technology products & services. In addition to the prediction of savings, PAAS360 offers a module for Technology contract management, supplier details, category plan, budget alignment & savings dashboard.

"After having spent my career helping companies optimize their technology costs from the inside, I am eager to help companies achieve the same type of outcome - and more, using the power of the PAAS360 platform. The market has needed a service like this one, and, frankly, the data insights PAAS provides is a game changer for companies. I am excited!" says Russ Ross. Indeed, the PAAS360 platform predicts savings for the Network, Software, Hardware, Security, Telco, etc. with a minimum ROI of 5X for customers.

"Russ is a well-known figure in the Technology executive circles, and we are honored by his decision to join PAAS. Adding such a depth of human capital that Ross is to our technology is going to significant value to our company and clients!" - Eric Cunningham, Founder PAAS

PAAS came about from the necessity of companies to focus on their core strategic information technology strategy and bring in experts to handle the strategic and tactical procurement activities in support of Technology executive leadership. PAAS is committed to delivering innovative solutions & expertise that connect the suppliers and customers to operationalize all of their Technology investments at the best commercial terms. Their combined experience in Procurement, Technology leadership, and Technology Sales leadership gives PAAS a unique value proposition for negotiating the complexities of Technology agreements.

