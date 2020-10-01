Formedix Announces New Cloud-based Clinical Trial Automation Platform

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedix, a provider of clinical trial automation software that enables organizations in the pharmaceutical industry to design, build, and submit clinical trial data, today announces its soon to be launched cloud-based platform. It has been developed to enable collaborative working and seamless integration with other systems for rapid, end-to-end clinical trials.

The new cloud-based Formedix platform includes a clinical metadata repository to store and control clinical metadata and to enable content reuse. It automates the design, build, and submission processes for end-to-end clinical trials, in real-time.

It is geared towards seamless, collaborative working. Teams will be able to manage and share data from any computer, at any time, from any location, over the internet. APIs will allow integration with EDCs and other external systems to facilitate the setup and automatic execution of automated processes, resulting in faster end-to-end clinical trials.

Mark Wheeldon, CEO, said "Throughout the planning and most of the development of our new platform, we had no idea that COVID-19 would come along and cause the devastating impact that it has. I feel personally and professionally proud that we can contribute to the research process. Not just for COVID, but for other diseases too, by providing a platform that facilitates metadata sharing and automated processes to get compliant clinical studies started and submitted faster than ever before."

Kevin Burges, Head of Product Development, added "We've listened to our customers and other industry experts, carried out extensive planning and worked hard across our organization to optimize our new platform for maximum efficiency. We believe it will make a huge difference in helping to streamline and speed up the clinical trial process. We're looking forward to seeing the industry reap the benefits of our endeavors."

Formedix is a clinical trial software company based in Glasgow, UK. It was founded by CEO Mark Wheeldon over 20 years ago, to provide innovative clinical trial software to achieve an optimal clinical trial process that enabled fully compliant submissions.

Formedix is a member of CDISC and has helped to develop features in CDISC ODM and Define models. CDISC 360 is currently using the Formedix clinical metadata repository to design and store standardized metadata.

Used by many leading pharmaceutical organizations globally, the Formedix platform is currently being used for COVID-19 clinical trials.

