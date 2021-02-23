Formcraft Welcomes Design Principal Jeremy Drummond, RA, LEED BD C

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formcraft is proud to announce and welcome Jeremy Drummond as the company's Design Principal.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formcraft is proud to announce and welcome Jeremy Drummond as the company's Design Principal. He brings over 22 years of experience in interior architecture, design, and management to Formcraft. A former principal at L2P, Drummond has designed over four million square feetof curated workplace environments.

Drummond is a Registered Architect (RA), with LEED Building Design + Construction (BD+C) certification. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and his Master of Architecture from Kent State University. Drummond's passion for design and appreciation of craftsmanship makes him the perfect fit for Formcraft's integrated project methodology.

"I look forward to enhancing Formcraft's portfolio to better position the firm in earning larger and more high-profile commissions. My leadership style nurtures a collaborative environment that allows talented individuals to maximize their potential," says Drummond.

As Formcraft's Design Principal, Drummond is responsible for design leadership, vision, and mentorship. He brings an honest and thoughtful approach to leadership that encourages a transparent and collaborative environment.

Throughout his career, Drummond has led teams that have delivered state-of-the-art interior design projects in a variety of sizes. He has managed award-winning, published, and transformative projects. Drummond has worked across several market sectors including financial, legal, marketing/design, professional services, pharmaceutical, and technology industries.

Drummond's design philosophy aligns with Formcraft's, which is to develop an understanding of the client's business goals, culture, and workstyles to successfully translate each client's vision into a uniquely branded environment.

"We are moving in an exciting direction at Formcraft and are thrilled to add Jeremy's strong, design-focused leadership into the mix. Jeremy's arrival gives our entire team confidence that we will reach our goals and strengthen our ability to create exciting and engaging workplaces that connect people and improve their daily experiences," says Owen Druckenmiller, Managing Director of Formcraft.

About Formcraft Formcraft is the premier office design and renovation firm serving the greater Philadelphia region. Headquartered in Center City Philadelphia, Formcraft is a design-led integrated project delivery firm offering workplace strategy, architecture, design and construction services to take your project from start to finish. We design and build dream offices for businesses in technology, finance, life sciences, healthcare, industrial, communications, transport, insurance, and professional services industries.

