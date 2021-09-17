Forma Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: - The Oppenheimer...

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

- The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit taking place Sept. 20-23, 2021. Forma will present on Sept. 22, 2021 at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

- The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference taking place Sept. 27-30, 2021. Forma will present on Sept. 27, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast and audio recording of the conference presentations will be available in the "News & Investors" section of Forma's website at www.FormaTherapeutics.com.

