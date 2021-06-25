Forklift Trucks Market In Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry | Technavio

The global forklift trucks market is expected to grow by 198.72 thousand units during 2021-2025, according to Technavio.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

This forklift truck market report encapsulates not only the industrials industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Request a Free Sample Report to leverage the most relevant business insights!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Forklift Trucks Market Analysis Report by Type (Class V, Class III, Class I, Class II, and Class IV), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The forklift trucks market is driven by the rapid growth in the construction sector. In addition, the high growth potential in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the forklift trucks market.

The construction industry has been witnessing significant growth in both developed and developing countries across the world. For instance, the implementation of the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) by the EC in 2012 resulted in the renovation of public buildings and the proliferation of zero energy buildings in Western Europe. Similarly, the construction industry in South-East Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong has witnessed a growth of almost 50% over the last five years. Forklift trucks are widely used in the construction sector for a wide range of applications. Therefore, the rapid growth in the construction sector will fuel the growth of the global forklift market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View Sample Report Before Purchasing

Major Five Forklift Trucks Companies:

Cargotec Corp.: The company offers forklift trucks through the brand Kalmar.

Crown Equipment Corp.: The company offers electric counterbalance forklifts namely RC series 3-wheel stand-up forklift, SC series 3-wheel sit-down forklift and other products.

CVS FERRARI Spa: The company offers heavy-duty forklift trucks of models namely FH20, FH25, FH28 and other models.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.: The company offers heavy-duty forklift trucks of models namely H8-12XD, H16-XD, H18-20XD and other models.

Jungheinrich AG: The company offers forklift trucks such as electric forklifts, diesel forklifts, and gas/LPG forklifts.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Forklift Trucks Market Type Outlook (Growth, USD Thousand units, 2020-2025)

Class V - size and forecast 2020-2025

Class III - size and forecast 2020-2025

Class I - size and forecast 2020-2025

Class II - size and forecast 2020-2025

Class IV - size and forecast 2020-2025

Forklift Trucks Market Geography Outlook (Growth, USD Thousand units, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in forklift truck market vendor landscape. Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Construction Dumper Market - Global construction dumper market is segmented by product (articulated dump trucks and rigid dump trucks) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Mini Excavators Market - Global mini excavators market is segmented by end-user (construction, utility, and agriculture and forestry) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report: www.technavio.com/report/forklift-trucks-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-forklift-trucksmarket

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forklift-trucks-market-in-construction-machinery--heavy-trucks-industry--technavio-301319897.html

SOURCE Technavio