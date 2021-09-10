Forklift Battery Market In Renewable Electricity Industry | $ 2.28 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Forklift Battery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The forklift battery market size is expected to increase by USD 2.28 billion at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for electric forklift applications, growth of global e-commerce market, and the growth of the construction industry. However, the replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts will hinder growth.

The legislative support for battery recycling will offer several growth opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, concerns over lead pollution and the presence of stringent laws will challenge growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into lead-acid battery and Li-on battery. The market growth in the lead-acid battery segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

