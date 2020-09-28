BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on China promotes new type of South-South cooperation.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) not only pursues happiness for the Chinese people, but also strives for the cause of human progress.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has reached the historical stage of securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. The long-cherished dream of the Chinese nation to "realize national prosperity and people's well-being" is about to come true.

At the same time, the CPC has never given up on its aspiration for a "world of great harmony," and always bears in mind the unswerving mission to make new and greater contributions to humanity.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has spearheaded a new type of South-South cooperation and worked together with other developing countries to build a better future. To show their great endeavors as well as the bright prospects, the Institute of World Political Party of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee (IDCPC) has produced and presented a video titled Forging Ahead Against Headwinds—Chinese proposals for developing South-South cooperation in the new era.

