Forget The View: Tech Is Most Important Vacation Rental Amenity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'workcation' trend is bringing vacation technology desires and frustrations into the spotlight, according to new research from tech care company Asurion. The online survey of 500 Digital Nomads - people who are blending work with leisure travel - showcases the need for vacation rentals with more reliable tech amenities as more people embrace the remote work lifestyle.

Nearly all Digital Nomads (97%) say they'll continue to mix work and vacation this year, with 75% saying they'll do so often. This explains why high-speed internet is their No. 1 must-have item in vacation rentals. Despite this, Wi-Fi issues are also their biggest frustration while on vacation. Challenges operating other tech devices in the rental, such as TVs or smart speakers, are the third biggest of frustration, behind rental cleanliness.

"Americans who are taking advantage of remote work flexibility or working while vacationing told us that a rental property with weak or spotty Wi-Fi can ruin their vacation even more than a loud, week-long house party next door. That's a powerful statement that reflects just how much we rely on tech, even while getting a change of scenery away from home," said Mike Dolezal, Asurion Vice President of Home Technology Innovation.

"As the remote work and 'workcation' trend has grown, so has the need for reliable internet and functioning tech devices. Our Tech Experts and nearly 700 uBreakiFix by Asurion stores are prepared to help these workcationers - and all vacationers - with their tech this summer, regardless of whether it's a cracked screen, a laptop that won't turn on or help extending the Wi-Fi."

Technology and entertainment options are the top features Digital Nomads seek out when selecting a vacation rental, requiring must-haves such as Wi-Fi (69%), access to streaming subscriptions (52%) and smart TVs (49%). Availability of amenities such as towels, linens and cookware ranked second, while the rental's security features ranked third.

Over half (57%) of Digital Nomads say the Wi-Fi at their vacation rentals is often not strong enough to meet their work needs, which explains why nearly half (48%) bring a mobile hotspot and a third bring a Wi-Fi extender/router (38%) with them. A pain for guests and hosts alike, spotty Wi-Fi is the top reason Digital Nomads say they would call their rental host directly during their stay. In fact, Digital Nomads are more likely to complain to the host about unreliable Wi-Fi than about broken air conditioning, heat or appliances.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Digital Nomads and their families also bring a laptop with them while vacationing and over half (57%) bring a tablet. However, more tech in vacation rentals also means more frustrations when devices don't work or connect properly.

About the ResearchThe Asurion Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research ( www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 500 Digital Nomads, defined as office professionals or someone with a "remote work capable" occupation, who has traveled for leisure in the past 12 months and who worked at least some of the time while traveling, between May 26th and June 4th, 2021, using an email invitation and an online survey.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 4.4 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About AsurionAsurion is a global tech care company that provides insurance, installation, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for a wide range of technology, from mobile phones and laptops to household appliances. Our 12,000 experts are available online, on the phone, in store, or can even come to you. Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure our 300 million customers get the most out of their devices and connections. Learn more at Asurion.com .

About uBreakiFix by AsurionuBreakiFix by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

