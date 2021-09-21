Forgeahead Earns AWS Service Delivery Designation For Serverless Computing Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forgeahead, a leader in SaaS Product Development, has been recognised by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AWS Service Delivery Partner for Serverless Computing Services. The designation demonstrates that the cloud consulting and solutions company has successfully built technical proficiency in and demonstrated success in delivering three AWS service offerings—Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon Lambda—for its clients.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) service delivery partner designation recognizes specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success in a specific AWS service or technology area. Forgeahead now joins the ranks of more than 1,000 APN partners worldwide that are delivering innovative solutions with the help of AWS's global infrastructure, scale, and technologies.

"We're excited to join the AWS Partner Network (APN). We've demonstrated special technical proficiency in Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon Lambda. As a result of meeting these criteria, we have been awarded an APN designation as a Service Delivery Partner (SDP) in all three services. We're geared to help our customers run their most mission-critical workloads on AWS, and to make serverless technology their differentiator," said Ashish Shah, CEO at Forgeahead.

SaaS offerings are growing rapidly in popularity. With SaaS, customers experience faster time to value with lower up-front costs and more agile deployment options than traditional on-premises software. Forgeahead leverages its technical expertise to help companies build their own cloud applications quickly and cost effectively on AWS, enabling them to shift IT resources from infrastructure management to high-value activities like developing new product features or delivering services.

About Forgeahead

Forgeahead is a SaaS product development company based out of Mountain View, California. Forgeahead's Build as a Service (BaaS) is a revolutionary new model of product development that brings advanced UX Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Serverless Architecture, SaaS Product Development, DevOps, and Quality Assurance together in one flexible package. Forgeahead has worked with 300+ customers across the globe for over 22 years with a 97% customer retention rate. To know more about Forgeahead, visit www.forgeahead.io

