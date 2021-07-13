Forfolk: Stress Reduction Movement Born From 2020

Wellness company founded by mother of two during the challenges of COVID lockdown pledges access to mental and physical health for one million people in the next decade

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forfolk, a mother-led wellness movement from Marin, County, California, is launching in time for summer. Forfolk was started by former professional/stuck at home mom, Ivy Valdman, during the ultra stressful days of 2020. In addition to creating an adaptogenic nutritional supplement, Valdman has pledged to ensure education and access to mental health for one million people in the next decade.

To maximize their impact, Forfolk provides cash donations for MAPS : the leading psychedelic research organization who are on a mission to create safe, legal, and beneficial opportunities for psychedelics in medicine for the benefit of people of all ages, abilities and socioeconomic backgrounds. Forfolk donates $1 to the organization from every product purchased. Forfolk's first product is a proprietary blend of adaptogenic mushroom compounds designed to defend against stress, decrease fatigue, and boost feelings of overall wellness is available now at Forfolk.earth

"2020 was such a rough year for everyone and I dealt with the stress by trying to heal myself and others with natural remedies that I formulated in my own kitchen," said Forfolk founder Ivy Valdman. "During the height of COVID, social unrest and political upheaval last year, I looked for anything I could do to relax, become more mindful, and to feel better. That included a lot of different things like yoga, getting outdoors with my kids and, yeah, a glass of wine or two. But what ended up helping me the most (because it was healthy, effective, and easy to stick to) was a daily dose of a blend of adaptogenic mushrooms that I created. Last year I learned that there's no one thing that solves stress and anxiety, but engaging in a range of healthy behaviors can. That's why I am bringing Forfolk to the world. I believe plants and mushrooms are the future of mental health and medicine in general. In addition to creating an adaptogenic supplement, I want to support alternative means to wellness through legalization of psilocybin.

Feeling good is a fulltime job, but Forfolk has a mission to make it easy and accessible to everyone.

