ForeverLawn Teams Up With Stoltzfus Pole Buildings And LifeGR To Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt In NASCAR Xfinity Race At Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the race coming up this weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., we are excited to announce that ForeverLawn ® has teamed up with Stoltzfus Pole Buildings and LifeGR ® to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team.

The August 7 race at Watkins Glen International is part of a multi-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. Driven by Earnhardt, the number 0 Camaro has become known as the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. The race will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 7 on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 4:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

"We're excited to team up with Stoltzfus Pole Buildings and LifeGR to sponsor this race," said Dale Karmie, co-owner of ForeverLawn. "It has been a pleasure working with both companies. Stoltzfus Pole Buildings offers a superior product you can trust, and LifeGR works to offer life-saving trauma therapy to veterans and first responders."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "We have seen people coming to our website and connecting with Harvest as a result of seeing the message of hope on the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine. We are seeing lives changed, and we are still so excited about this partnership with ForeverLawn, Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports, and NASCAR."

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawnForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn offers exceptional business opportunities nationwide for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit wishing to join a growing industry. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

