ForeverLawn Of The Carolinas Set To Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt And JD Motorsports In Xfinity Series Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn of the Carolinas, a premium provider of ForeverLawn synthetic turf products and installation services in North Carolina, has teamed up with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Saturday, May 29, at 1:00pm EDT. Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the #0 Camaro, affectionately dubbed the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by his fans, sporting the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. ForeverLawn signed a 15-race deal with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series, and the May 29 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the next race in the agreement. The race will be broadcast live on FS1.

"We are so excited to support Jeffrey Earnhardt in the Charlotte race," said Michele Horn, owner of ForeverLawn of the Carolinas. "Being a part of the NASCAR tradition has been an incredible experience. The fans are amazing, and they have shown us so much support this year. Our premium ForeverLawn synthetic turf products and services are a great fit for NASCAR's loyal fans, sponsors, and facilities within the racing network, and we truly appreciate the opportunity to serve them."

The last time Earnhardt raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2020, he had his season-best run with an eleventh-place finish. "I can't wait to return to Charlotte to kick some serious grass for this awesome company," said Earnhardt. "I am very proud to represent all of the great people at ForeverLawn at this race and for the rest of the season."

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn of the Carolinas at 919.342.8750, or visit carolinas.foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawnForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont ™ ForeverLawn ® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion ™, SportsGrass ® , Playground Grass ™, GolfGreens ® , and more. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

