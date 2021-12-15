ForeverLawn Announces "Impact Without Limits" Podcast

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc. ®, the synthetic grass industry leader, has announced it will be releasing a podcast detailing the story of cofounders Dale and Brian Karmie. "Impact Without Limits" will feature various topics and guests, while chronicling their journey with ForeverLawn and the subsequent events that shaped their personal and professional lives.

"Sharing our story is always an honor and privilege and doing so with such a widespread audience is an immense opportunity we don't take lightly," says Dale Karmie. He continues: "We've been blessed throughout our journey—through many twists and turns—and we know that our experiences hold opportunities for others to learn and grow as well."

This long-awaited continuation of their story, following the events featured in their book Grass Without Limits, is scheduled to launch January 18 and will be available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio.

"After writing 'Grass Without Limits,' we were astounded by how many lives were and continue to be impacted by our story," says Brian Karmie. "We hope this podcast will be a way for our story to continue inspiring others and creating impact with our listeners, whatever industry, season, or adventure they may find themselves in."

For more information regarding the podcast "Impact Without Limits", sign up for the podcast newsletter by visiting the ForeverLawn, Inc. Facebook or Instagram profile, or by emailing podcast@foreverlawn.com.

