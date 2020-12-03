Forever Changed - Stories From The Second World War Opens At The Canadian War Museum

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Second World War was a global conflict, fought across almost every continent on land, at sea and in the air.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Second World War was a global conflict, fought across almost every continent on land, at sea and in the air. For many Canadians, it was personal, affecting their lives as they served in uniform, contributed to the war effort from the home front, or worried about loved ones in danger. Opening on December 4 at the Canadian War Museum, the exhibition Forever Changed - Stories From the Second World Warvividly brings to life the personal experiences of Canadians far away and close to home.

" Forever Changedtakes a fresh approach to the history of the Second World War, as seen through the eyes of a diverse range of Canadians," said Caroline Dromaguet, Acting President and CEO of the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History. "We've woven together compelling artifacts and poignant individual stories to explore the human side of war, and the costs borne by ordinary people from communities across Canada."

The exhibition takes a story-driven approach in four thematic zones: Supporting and Defending, The War Against Germany, The War Against Japan, and A Country Shaped by War. Visitors will get to know Canadians like Alberta-born "bomb girl" Edith Vollrath, Métis seaman George Boyer of the Royal Canadian Navy, battlefield hero Alex Campbell, combat cameraman Hugh McCaughey, Nursing Sister Winnie Burwash, and Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Will Kyle. Their stories, and the stories of dozens of other Canadians — such as Bill Chong, Elsie MacGill and Marcel Ouimet — are told through compelling artifacts, stunning audiovisual productions, and powerful immersive environments.

Almost all of the exhibition's 175 objects — which include personal letters and photographs, diaries, film clips, archival images and documents, war art, uniforms, medal sets and other artifacts — are drawn from the War Museum's own rich collection. Half of these objects have been added to the collection since the Museum opened at its current location on the 60th anniversary of VE Day in 2005. The exhibition's emphasis on individual experiences complements the Museum's Canadian Experience Gallery 3, which explores the chronology and battles of the Second World War.

Forever Changed is one of several exhibitions and programs presented by the War Museum in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It will be on display from December 4, 2020 to September 6, 2021 in the Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae Gallery. Visitors are strongly encouraged to book their tickets to visit. Admission on site without a pre-booked ticket is available only on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about safety measures at the Museum and to book tickets, please visit warmuseum.ca.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

