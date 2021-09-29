Forestar To Release 2021 Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year-End Earnings On November 4, 2021

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the market closes.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) - Get Forestar Group Inc. Report announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference entry code 354328. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company's website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 42960. The teleconference replay will be available through November 11, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company's website at investor.forestar.com through January 31, 2022.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 55 markets across 22 states and delivered 14,990 residential lots during the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

