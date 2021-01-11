Foresight To Present At CES 2021 Virtual Conference

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will exhibit virtually at the CES 2021 all digital event, January 12-14, 2021.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will exhibit virtually at the CES 2021 all digital event, January 12-14, 2021.

Foresight will present the latest developments to its proprietary automatic calibration software solution, designed to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated regardless of their configuration or position, to create accurate and continuous depth perception.In addition, the Company will discuss how its unique solution enables separation of stereo cameras in order to allow flexible placement of cameras on the vehicle, increase the baseline between the cameras, and extend obstacle detection range with greater accuracy up to several hundred meters.

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on January 12-14, 2021. To schedule a meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About ForesightForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" cellular-based applications. Foresight's vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients' movement.

The company's systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005455/en/