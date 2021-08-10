FORESEE Embedded Storage: Propagating Smart Wearables

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart wearables have developed rapidly in recent years, attracting widespread attention across all levels of society. Smart wearables integrate numerous technologies such as multimedia, sensing, identification, wireless communication and storage to provide user interaction, lifestyle and entertainment features, health monitoring and more. The rapid development of smart wearables can be attributed to the exhaustive progress and integration of the industrial chain. Thanks to its continued investment in R&D, FORESEE (a Longsys brand focusing on industrial storage) has provided the smart wearable industry with two brilliant embedded storage solutions: ePOP and nMCP.

From 2016 to 2020, shipments of smartwatches in China saw a gradual increase. This signals how smartwatches have replaced traditional watches in people's daily lives. To replace traditional watches, smartwatches must boast a diverse range of functions including display, detection and intelligence. They must also be able to provide an optimized user experience in regards to two basic features: smaller size and lower power consumption.

While this may sound simple, these two requirements are a vital sticking point for the entire smart wearable industry chain. Taking storage as an example, memory chips are the lifeblood of electronics. Memory chips and data go hand in hand. Where there is data, there is a need for memory chips.

Although smartwatches do not have particularly high requirements in terms of memory chip capacity and performance, the tiny dial houses the SoC, battery, screen chip and various sensors for health and exercises. This leaves precious little space for the memory chip.

An SoC is used directly for embedded storage in order to integrate memory into a single chip. Such memory has a significant space-saving advantage over off-chip memory.

Generally speaking, the memory of a smart wearable device contains Flash and DRAM. The role of these two components in a smart wearable device is similar to the role of memory modules and hard drives in a computer. To save space, FORESEE has extensively integrated these two components via stacked packaging and a simplified wiring design. This frees up space for other components and provides excellent hardware support for small terminal applications.

The nMCP utilizes Flash and LPDDR stacked packaging with capacities up to 4Gb+2Gb. At 8x10.5x1.0mm, it is only the size of a fingernail. The nMCP is suitable for mid and low-end smart wearables that have strict size limits but low capacity and performance requirements, such as the smart bracelets that we wear every day.

The ePOP utilizes UFS and LPDDR stacked packaging. UFS boasts better performance and a greater capacity than eMMC, allowing the ePOP to reach a maximum capacity of 32GB+16Gb. Smartwatches are becoming more and more powerful. They have gradually become capable of autonomous networking and calling. They have even begun to replace some of the functions typically reserved for mobile phones. With this trend, the ePOP has become the top choice for high-end smart wearables.

In addition to the space-saving packaging, FORESEE's nMCP and ePOP products also excel when it comes to power consumption. The 1.8V core voltage significantly reduces power consumption. The battery life of smart wearables has thus been extended significantly. Today, it is common for a fully charged smart wearable device to run for several weeks or even a full month.

In terms of compatibility, FORESEE's two embedded storage products have been certified for use in Qualcomm, MediaTek, Intel, NVIDIA and other mainstream CPU platforms. FORESEE also provides clients with professional product and service support.

FORESEE was founded in 2011 by Longsys, with R&D staff accounting for nearly 50% of the total workforce. FORESEE has been dedicated to the storage industry for 10 years and has embedded storage, mobile storage, solid-state drive and memory module product lines. FORESEE has also developed fully automated testers and test procedures using the 10nm ASIC. Thanks to its independent R&D capabilities and comprehensive quality control, FORESEE is able to optimize product performance, expand capacity and reduce power consumption to improve overall quality. FORESEE has become a long-term partner of many high-end industry clients as a result of it providing professional and timely technical support and marketing services.

With the continuous development and integration of technologies such as mobile communication, image technology and artificial intelligence, the smart wearables market has become one of the fastest-growing high-tech markets in the world. As a brand focusing on the development of core components for smart wearables, what marvelous things will FORESEE achieve in the future? Only time will tell .

