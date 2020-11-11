Forescout Advances Industrial IoT And OT Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced the expansion of its partner ecosystem to create a cohesive infrastructure for monitoring and mitigating threats and emerging risks across IT and operational technology (OT) environments. Forescout's expanded partnerships and integrations with Splunk, CrowdStrike and CyberArk enable joint customers to bridge security gaps and strengthen the cyber-physical risk posture across the entire network, while maintaining operational integrity of critical systems.

"Organizations with complicated networks struggle with outdated methods of managing industrial control system (ICS) and OT assets across their infrastructure," said Pedro Abreu, chief product and strategy officer, Forescout. "Forescout's integrations with industry-leading technologies from Splunk, CrowdStrike and CyberArk deliver cohesive and contextual insights of all assets, improve operational integrity and manage associated security threats down to the device level."

Direct OT Integratio n Reduces Mean Time to RecoveryAs IT and OT networks continue to expand, security operations teams can now leverage a new Forescout and Splunk integration to actively defend their organization across all device types and network tiers. The new Forescout OT Network Security Monitoring for Splunk A pp integrates Forescout eyeInspect with Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Enterprise Security. The app consolidates contextual device data and alerts into pre-built dashboards and prioritizes security and operational alerts to defend OT and ICS networks against operational failures and cyberattacks, such as Ripple20, EKANS, WannaCry, NotPetya and TRITON. In addition, the full Forescout and Splunk integration enables organizations to streamline enterprise security across the entire threat lifecycle. This Forescout app will also support the new OT Security Add-on for Splunk which accelerates time to insight with structured data models that make it easy to correlate OT data from various sources. The integration of Forescout and Splunk helps eliminate the need for manual, ad-hoc workarounds to combine IT and OT data and accelerates risk reduction of both downtime and security breaches.

Expanded ICS/OT Threat Detection and ResponseForescout's expanded partnership with CrowdStrike now includes the eyeInspect OT solution for joint threat hunting in IoT and ICS/OT infrastructure. Delivered through the Forescout eyeExtend module, this enhanced integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform ensures customers receive the most comprehensive threat intelligence data across enterprise networks and critical infrastructure. CrowdStrike's Falcon platform correlates 4 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security. Together, Forescout and CrowdStrike enable organizations to make informed, data-backed security decisions by leveraging Forescout's automated network-level control and Zero Trust segmentation in response to detected threats.

Industry 's First IoT and OT Credential Discovery and Threat MonitoringThe Forescout platform now integrates Forescout eyeInspect device intelligence with the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution to centrally discover, manage and secure privileged accounts across a broader range of devices, common to IoT, OT and ICS environments. Additionally, Forescout's privileged account discovery capabilities have been augmented beyond Windows to now include Mac and Linux endpoints. The integration also empowers organizations to automatically segment and enforce credential and user compliance. This is critical for organizations that need to preserve the continuity and accountability of the systems. The integration includes IoT/OT/ICS orchestrated workflows between CyberArk and Forescout to reduce manual workloads and rapidly respond to threats without operational disruption.

Supporting Quotes

"Alongside Forescout, Splunk is enabling faster detection of anomalies, cyber threats, and dangerous device misbehavior across IT and OT environments. Security analysts and asset owners can now have thorough threat intelligence behind each alert - all available in pre-built dashboards within the Splunk platform to proactively mitigate, remediate and prioritize threats." - Ed Albanese, vice president of IoT, Splunk

"The increasingly complex threat landscape continues to expose the vulnerabilities of legacy technologies often relied upon in ICS/OT environments. By integrating Forescout eyeInspect OT capabilities with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, security teams are armed with the most sophisticated data that allows them to understand a threat actor's intentions and activity. CrowdStrike's robust real-time telemetry, combined with Forescout's real-time device context across IT, IoT and OT environments, empowers customers to more quickly spot and stop an attack." - Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer, CrowdStrike

"The scope of privileged access has expanded beyond human users to include an increasing number of non-human users like applications and devices. Many organizations lack visibility into where privileged accounts exist in OT environments, leaving a potentially unprotected pathway for attackers to disrupt operations or cause irreparable damage. Together, CyberArk and Forescout can automatically discover privileged accounts so they can be properly managed, monitored and controlled." - Adam Bosnian, executive vice president of global business development, CyberArk

About ForescoutForescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platform at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with more device intelligence than any other company in the world, allowing organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets.

The Enterprise of Things - Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

