Foreign Internet Celebrities Telling Fujian Stories - Episode 1 ∣ Walking Into Three Lanes And Seven Alleys In Fuzhou To Understand Modern Chinese History

Fuzhou is a reputed cultural city with an ancient history of more than 2,200 years. There are numerous historical sites seen as Instagram-worthy locations, and among them are the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, also known as the "Museum of Ming and Qing Architectures". With the reputation of "a community of Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, half chapter of modern Chinese history", the site was once home to more than 100 people who had an important influence on Chinese modern history, such as Lin Zexu, Shen Baozhen, Yan Fu, and Lin Juemin.

In this video, Wang Mulin, an Egyptian Internet celebrity, will walk into the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, and take you on a journey to the past and present of this ancient neighborhood. You will be impressed by the profound history and the culture of this place.

