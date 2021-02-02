Ford To Discuss Results For Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 With J.P. Morgan Securities

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 operating environment and the company's financial results, which will be released this Thursday, during a fireside chat hosted by J.

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 operating environment and the company's financial results, which will be released this Thursday, during a fireside chat hosted by J.P. Morgan Securities auto analyst Ryan Brinkman. The discussion will take place Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. EST.

The discussion will also focus on Ford's electrification strategy, global redesign, 2021 outlook, and updates on recently launched products like F-150, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E.

The webcast will feature:

John Lawler, chief financial officer

Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer

Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance here. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

