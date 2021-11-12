Ford Maverick Named 2022 Green Truck Of The Year At San Antonio Auto & Truck Show, Toyota Sienna Gets Back-to-Back Family Green Car Of The Year Win

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal named Ford's all-new Maverick its 2022 Green Truck of the Year ® today during a Green Car Awards™ press conference at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show. The magazine also honored the Toyota Sienna minivan as the 2022 Family Green Car of the Year™ for the second year in a row.

"Ford's Maverick is a milestone vehicle offering pickup enthusiasts an affordable choice that's highly fuel efficient, functional, and right-sized for everyday use," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com . "The Toyota Sienna hits a sweet spot for families by blending sophisticated design, hybrid efficiency, and an array of thoughtful family-friendly features in an appealing minivan form."

Featuring a compact design offering easier maneuverability in crowded areas, the all-new Maverick pickup aims at work and play with its ability to seat five, handle a 1500 pound payload, and tow up to 4,000 pounds. It comes with a standard hybrid powerplant delivering up to 42 mpg in the city and an approachable price starting under $20,000.

Toyota reimagined the minivan with its innovative Sienna, distinguished for the second time as Green Car Journal's Family Green Car of the Year. Sienna sets the standard for those seeking a highly-efficient, roomy, and tech-rich family vehicle offering premium style and three-row seating for up to eight.

Finalists for this year's prestigious Green Car Awards™ featured powertrains ranging from plug-in hybrid and battery electric to hybrid and efficient internal combustion, highlighting the diversity of today's automotive landscape. Along with the Ford Maverick, vying for Green Truck of the Year were the Ford F-150, GMC HUMMER EV, Rivian R1T, and Toyota Tundra. In addition to the Toyota Sienna, candidates for Family Green Car of the Year included Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Honda Civic, Kia Sorento, and Volkswagen ID.4. Their selection as the top 5 'green' cars in their award category earns each model Green Car Journal's 2022 Green Car Product of Excellence™ honor.

"The San Antonio Auto & Truck Show is filled with truck aficionados and families who are vested in energy efficient vehicles," said San Antonio Auto Dealers President Pam Crail. "We love to host the Green Car Awards, because it gives our Show guests the first look at the winners."

The San Antonio Auto & Truck Show will be held from Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

About Green Car JournalThe Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. The award-winning magazine and GreenCarJournal.com are premier sources of information on electric, advanced technology, and low carbon vehicles. Green Truck of the Year™, Family Green Car of the Year™, and the Green Car Awards™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc .

About San Antonio Auto & Truck Show The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show, produced by the San Antonio Dealers Association, is a preeminent automotive event, bringing all things automotive to South Texas each November. Dubbed "the largest showroom in South Texas," show visitors may shop and compare all makes and models of cars and light trucks, under one roof. The show is also the Truck Capital of the South, the Show offers up exciting automotive manufacturer displays of the newest model vehicles and the latest, cutting-edge technologies every year. Visitors can also experience the most current and innovative ways to personalize their vehicles. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.saautoshow.com .

