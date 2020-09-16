Ford CTO Dr. Ken Washington To Discuss Ford's Technology Strategy At Evercore New Mobility & AI Forum On Sept. 22

Dr. Ken Washington, chief technology officer, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Evercore ISI New Mobility & AI Forum on Sept.

Dr. Ken Washington, chief technology officer, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Evercore ISI New Mobility & AI Forum on Sept. 22.

Washington will answer questions on how Ford is future-proofing its vehicle technologies in a time of unprecedented change in mobility and connectivity.

The session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT and can be viewed at this webcast link. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (F) - Get Report is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005538/en/