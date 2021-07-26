FORCE Family Office To Host Cancer Moonshot Symposium

On July 29, FORCE Family Office is convening a panel of influential voices to give an update on the National Cancer Moonshot initiative five years later

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, then Vice President Joe Biden announced the launch of the National Cancer Moonshot. This initiative has the goal of making a decade's worth of progress in just five years in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, a disease that takes 1,800 lives per day. Now that five years have elapsed, it's time to assess the progress that's been made.

On July 29 at 4 p.m. EDT/ 1 p.m. PDT, FORCE Family Office is convening a panel of influential voices to give an update on the Moonshot to our members, including:

Greg Simon : Executive Director for both the Biden Cancer Initiative, the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force, and co-author of the soon-to-be-released book "The Moonshot and Beyond"

Managed by the National Cancer Institute, the Moonshot has several ongoing initiatives including:

Minimizing Cancer Treatment's Debilitating Side Effects

Developing Ways to Overcome Therapeutic Resistance

Establishing a Network for Direct Patient Engagement

Creating Adult and Pediatric Immunotherapy Networks

And many more

To learn about the incredible progress that's being made to achieve these goals and hear about developments that are on the horizon register for the free event or visit forcefamilyoffice.com/events .

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community.

