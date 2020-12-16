FORCE Family Office And Roth Capital To Host EV Symposium With Industry Innovators

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Change is on the road. The switch from petroleum-powered cars, trucks, and buses to electric vehicles is inevitable and accelerating. With such a seismic shift comes monumental opportunities for industry and investors. This change will disrupt every aspect of the $3 trillion transportation industry including vehicles, infrastructure, retailing, and service.

On Friday, January 8 beginning at 10:00 AM ET, FORCE Family Office and Roth Capital Partners are co-sponsoring two one-hour panel discussions back to back with thought leaders in the electric vehicle manufacturing and infrastructure sectors to help investors understand where those opportunities may exist.

Our first panel will include leaders from electric vehicle manufacturers:

Lordstown : Manufacturer of Endurance, the world's first all-electric commercial pickup truck

: Manufacturer of Endurance, the world's first all-electric commercial pickup truck XL Fleet : An industry leader in electrification for Class 2-6 commercial fleet vehicles

: An industry leader in electrification for Class 2-6 commercial fleet vehicles Canoo : Bringing the ultimate in utility to the EV sector

: Bringing the ultimate in utility to the EV sector Lion Electric : Maker of all-electric school buses

: Maker of all-electric school buses Electra Meccanica: Maker of the Solo personal EV commuter car

Our second panel will include leaders from electric vehicle infrastructure companies:

Luokung : A leading tech company that uses its data-processing SuperEngine to enable EV and autonomous vehicle operation

: A leading tech company that uses its data-processing SuperEngine to enable EV and autonomous vehicle operation Ideanomics : An EV enablement company that integrates EV manufacturing, financial resources, charging infrastructure, and utilities

: An EV enablement company that integrates EV manufacturing, financial resources, charging infrastructure, and utilities Nuvve : A leader in vehicle to grid (V2G) infrastructure for high-powered charging and grid services

: A leader in vehicle to grid (V2G) infrastructure for high-powered charging and grid services Blink Charging : Deploying and operating EV charging infrastructure globally

: Deploying and operating EV charging infrastructure globally Beam Global: Maker of the most rapidly deployed EV charging stations in the world

This lively discussion of the electrification of the transportation industry will be moderated by Harvey Briggs, Editor/Publisher of the website, Rides & Drives. To register go to https://forcewealth.com/portfolio-items/ffk-ev-2021-01-08/ and reserve your space!

About FORCE Family OfficeFORCE Family Office is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies looking for open market buyers and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, their elite peer-to-peer community brings individuals, endowments and foundations together, facilitating co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking. More information is available at www.forcefamilyoffice.com.

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Roth is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

