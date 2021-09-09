FORCE CEO, Steven Saltzstein, Headlines Panel On Family Offices At SALT NY

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCE Family Office is pleased to announce its CEO, Steven Saltzstein, will lead a panel discussion at the Skybridge Alternative (SALT) Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 AM.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCE Family Office is pleased to announce its CEO, Steven Saltzstein, will lead a panel discussion at the Skybridge Alternative (SALT) Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 AM. The panel, Family Office Impact: Investment to Catalyze Positive Change, will highlight the immense impact of family offices and the ever-changing investment strategies they employ to improve the world around them.

Mr. Saltzstein demonstrated success in the financial services industry during his career. In more than 25 years working with family offices, he has sourced, structured, negotiated and closed several billion dollars in transactions. Mr. Saltzstein has worked in healthcare, technology, impact, alternative energy, oil and gas, cannabis, mining, and other industries targeted by top investors. He is an industry leader in Corporate Development, Capital Raising, Investor Awareness, Mergers & Acquisitions, Start-ups, Marketing, and Corporate Finance. As CEO of FORCE Family Office, he has built an organization that serves the largest network of investment seeking family offices in the U.S.

Joining Mr. Saltzstein on the panel will be:

NOEL PACARRO BROWN | Investing with Impact Director & Financial Advisor, Conscious Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley

MATT SALLOWAY | Chief Executive Officer, GSI Ventures

ROSEMARY SAGAR, CFA | Chief Investment Officer, Kingdon Foundation

THOMAS J. A. HAUG | Managing Member, Aspen Tree Advisory

SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Founded in 2009 by SkyBridge, a global alternative investments firm, SALT brings together 2,000 of the world's foremost investors and thinkers for three days of high-level collaboration and networking. SALT's biannual events and technology solutions connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisors and policy experts.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. More information can be found at forcefamilyoffice.com

Press Contact:

Harvey Briggs608.361.8092

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/force-ceo-steven-saltzstein-headlines-panel-on-family-offices-at-salt-ny-301373003.html

SOURCE FORCE Family Office