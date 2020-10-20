Forbes School Of Business & Technology To Present Webinar Series On Leadership Skills In Today's Global Economy

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology at Ashford University will host Leadership Skills You Need to Compete in Today's Global Economy, a four-part webinar series featuring topics related to enhancing individual leadership strengths and redefining the attributes of today's impactful leaders.

Each webinar session will feature presentations by a member of the school's MBA Advisory Committee, who will share their thought leadership and industry experience related to the education and skills needed to compete in the global business environment.

The webinar sessions and MBA Advisory Committee presenters include:

Adaptation - The New Competitive Advantage

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 am PTPresented by Dr. Chitra Anand, Author, Global Speaker, and Advisor to High-Growth CompaniesIn this talk, Anand will explore how Adaptation Theory can be used as a new way of thinking for organizations to achieve sustainable innovation, and to pivot successfully as necessary.

EQ/DQ/CA - The Winning Combination of Emotional, Diversity, and Communications Intelligence

Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 am PTPresented by Kevin Allen, Founder and CEO, E.I. GamesAllen will examine these three areas of emotional intelligence and how together, they are an intrinsic part of vital leadership skills development.

BQ (Business Quotient) and Leadership

Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 am PTPresented by Dr. Valencia Dunbar, CEO and Founder, the Center for ConfidenceDunbar will teach participants how to gain the confidence to lead with proven strategies to increase their BQ using the unwritten rules of business acumen, protocol, and charisma.

Ten Common Mistakes Made by New Leadership

Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 am PTPresented by Marty Zwilling, CEO, Startup Professionals, Inc.Zwilling will offer his thoughts on 10 of the most common mistakes made by current and aspiring business leaders, and how they can avoid these faults.

The webinar series will also feature insights from Dr. Maja Zelihic, Chair of the Forbes School of Business & Technology's MBA Program, and Dr. Charlie Minnick, Lead MBA faculty, as well as a brief overview of the program for those interested in sharpening their business acumen and taking their skills to the next level.

The webinar series is free and open to the public. To register for the sessions, visit the webinar registration webpage.

About Ashford University Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs . For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu , www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity , or www.twitter.com/AshfordU .

About Forbes School of Business & TechnologyForbes School of Business & Technology at Ashford University is a recognized innovator in online higher education. At Forbes, students enroll in professionally relevant degree programs, benefit from innovative learning technologies, and learn from practitioner scholars. Forbes offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to complete their academic studies anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu , www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity , or www.twitter.com/AshfordU .

