Forbes School Of Business & Technology's Center For Women's Leadership To Host Webinar On Developing Curiosity

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology's Center for Women's Leadership (CWL) will host a virtual webinar, Developing Curiosity, the Key to Successful Women's Leadership, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at noon PT. This special webinar will feature behavioral expert and nationally-syndicated radio show host Dr. Diane Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton, chosen by Thinkers50 Radar as one of the world's most innovative thinkers, creator of the Curiosity Code Index, and author of the book Cracking the Curiosity Code, will share the four factors that inhibit curiosity and ways to overcome them.

"While the mechanisms that correlate curiosity and effective decision-making at a workplace may not be gender-specific, we can agree that curiosity helps leaders become more motivated and efficient in a workplace," said Dr. Maja Zelihic, department chair in the Forbes School of Business & Technology, and CWL board member. "We look forward to exploring this important topic and related leadership concepts more in depth during the webinar."

According to Dr. Hamilton, "As women leaders, we must consider the value of modeling and fostering curiosity. When we admit we do not have all the answers, it allows us to embrace learning from others. Additionally, developing curiosity can be an extraordinary way for us to help get our employees out of status-quo ways of thinking, which can lead to improved engagement and innovation."

This event also marks the launch of the Center for Women's Leadership Mentoring Program. The program offers 10 weeks of guided reflection, conversation, and application ideas designed to empower future women leaders in the organizations and communities they serve by: developing their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and empowerment; increasing their awareness of resources, tools, and opportunities that will help them develop their leadership potential; and, expanding their capacity for professional networking for career advancement.

Registration for the Developing Curiosity, the Key to Successful Women's Leadership webinar is available at https://bit.ly/2YHZxb3, with a simultaneous live Facebook stream of the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/2729756400678459/.

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About the Center for Women's Leadership (CWL) The CWL envisions a world in which all women are empowered as leaders. The Center's mission supports this by providing a community for networking and professional development and making recommendations to organizational practices through existing and novel research. The Center encompasses four distinct areas: events, education, mentorship, and research, each aimed at the empowerment of women leaders. For more information please see: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6925212/ and https://www.ashford.edu/forbes-center-for-womens-leadership .

