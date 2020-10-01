Forbes School Of Business & Technology's Center For Women's Leadership Launches New Mentoring Program

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology's Center for Women's Leadership (CWL) will launch its Mentoring Program on Friday, October 2, 2020 at noon PT during CWL's virtual webinar Developing Curiosity, the Key to...

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology's Center for Women's Leadership (CWL) will launch its Mentoring Program on Friday, October 2, 2020 at noon PT during CWL's virtual webinar Developing Curiosity, the Key to Successful Women's Leadership.

The new Mentoring Program supports CWL's vision and mission of fostering productive, development-focused relationships between successful women leaders and Ashford University students and alumni. CWL focuses on strengthening the leadership capacity and competence of female leaders to support leadership in the university, organizations, and communities worldwide.

In partnership with Ashford's peer mentoring initiatives, CWL's Mentoring Program offers 10 weeks of guided reflection, conversation, and application ideas designed to empower future women leaders by: developing their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and empowerment; increasing their awareness of resources, tools, and opportunities that will help them develop their leadership potential; and, expanding their capacity for professional networking for career advancement.

Bob Daugherty, dean of the Forbes School of Business & Technology, said, "My hopes for the CWL Mentoring Program are three-fold: to provide our members with platforms so they can share ideas for an unfiltered opinion; to offer encouragement that helps our members pursue their goals; and, to enable mentors to connect mentees with other successful professionals within their industries."

Mentors in the program are evaluated by their professional strengths and matched with mentees with considerations including region, work experience, military affiliation, industry knowledge, and family dynamics. Once paired, mentors and mentees meet at least once a week in a method that they choose, such as video conferencing or chat services, to begin building strong mentoring relationships. The program also consists of eight powerful modules that provide action items, resources, and ideas for application that are meaningful for professional and personal growth.

"When you talk with any successful woman, you'll likely hear a tale of how having someone champion and guide her, particularly at critical junctures, made a profound impact on the trajectory of her career," shared Margie Warrell, CEO of the leadership consultancy group Global Courage, Forbes contributor, international keynote speaker, and member of the Forbes School of Business & Technology's advisory board. "Mentorship matters, for it expands horizons, challenges beliefs, and opens doors that may otherwise have remained closed."

The CWL Mentoring Program is comprised of mentors who are Ashford faculty, staff, and alumni with demonstrated leadership acumen and experience, as well as those affiliated with special leadership groups, such as the Forbes School of Business & Technology Advisory Board and the Program Advisory Committee. The CWL Mentoring Program Committee reviews mentor applications to ensure the candidate's aptitude for success in the program. Professionals who are interested in becoming a mentor can apply at the Ashford peer mentoring website.

CWL Mentees in the program are Ashford alumnae and students from all degree programs and levels, and from a variety of personal and professional backgrounds, sharing a common desire to improve their leadership skills and presence. To join the program as a mentee, visit the application webpage.

Following the application process, synchronous and asynchronous orientation sessions will be offered to the program's new mentors and mentees.

"If you're unsure whether the CWL Mentoring Program is for you, just say yes," encouraged Warrell. "You have little to lose, and a wealth of deserving wisdom and opportunities to gain."

About Ashford University Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About the Center for Women's Leadership (CWL) The CWL envisions a world in which all women are empowered as leaders. The Center's mission supports this by providing a community for networking and professional development and making recommendations to organizational practices through existing and novel research. The Center encompasses four distinct areas: events, education, mentorship, and research, each aimed at the empowerment of women leaders. For more information please see: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6925212/ and https://www.ashford.edu/forbes-center-for-womens-leadership .

