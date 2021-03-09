Forbes Recognizes Premise Data Among Best Startup Employers For 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Data , the world's leading market intelligence platform, today announced it ranks 272 on Forbes Annual List of Best Startup Employers, a list of a list of 500 startup companies based in the U.S.. Forbes partnered with Statista to identify 2,500 organizations founded between 2011 and 2018 and which employ at least 50 people. The final list ranks employers that boast the best employer reputations, employee satisfaction and business growth.

"Premise strives to promote a culture where people from all backgrounds can thrive and have an impact," said Maury Blackman, Premise CEO. "Every member of the Premise team is dynamic and forward-thinking, and has contributed to our significant growth. It's gratifying to be recognized by Forbes, one of the biggest brands in business."

The Forbes recognition comes on the heels of Premise's January 2021 fundraising announcement, and at a time when the company is poised to double its headcount. Premise catapulted during the pandemic because of its swift and nimble approach to market research, offering organizations a level of insight and analytics with intimacy and speed not yet seen in traditional market intelligence services.

To create their list, Forbes and Statista analyzed more than seven million data points, The firm reviewed articles, blogs and social media posts pertaining to each employer, searching for specific phrases, such as "corporate culture," "diversity" and "employee engagement." Statista then assessed employee satisfaction, evaluating online reviews, as well as growth, examining the organizations' website traffic and headcounts over a two-year period.

Premise has received many accolades over the last year, including recognition by Deloitte as one of the country's Technology Fast 500. For more information, visit www.premise.com .

About Premise DataPremise helps customers unlock a world of ground-level data. By combining the power of a global network of two million on-the-ground contributors with industry-leading data science and machine learning, Premise empowers decision makers with the high-quality, trustworthy data they need. Premise has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., London and Seattle. For more information, visit www.premise.com .

