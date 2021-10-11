Forbes Recognizes Mercury Insurance As One Of The Best Insurance Companies In America For 2022

Out of more than 4,200 insurance companies across the U.S., only 90 unique insurance companies were awarded

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (MCY) - Get Mercury General Corporation Report has been recognized as one of America's Best Insurance Companies for 2022 by Forbes.

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey customers of more than 4,200 U.S. insurance companies to create the rankings, focusing on customers' likelihood of recommending a company, their general satisfaction with their current insurer, and five additional sub-dimensions, such as financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio.

A loyalty score was calculated based on a series of questions about the likelihood that customers would keep their insurance policy under different circumstances, and the total length of time that consumers have held policies with the same insurer.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best in our industry by Forbes," said Gabe Tirador, Mercury Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer. "Whether it is renters, homeowners, auto, or business insurance, we remain committed to providing innovative products to our policyholders and delivering the highest quality customer service in the industry."

The independent survey conducted by Forbes was in partnership with market research group Statista. Inclusion was determined based upon the interviews of more than 16,000 U.S. consumers. Out of more than 4,200 insurance companies across the U.S., only 90 unique insurance companies were awarded.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) - Get Mercury General Corporation Report is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study SM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-recognizes-mercury-insurance-as-one-of-the-best-insurance-companies-in-america-for-2022-301397136.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance