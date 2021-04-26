Forbes Recognizes Lilt As One Of The Top Artificial Intelligence Companies For Third Straight Year

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 Forbes AI 50 for the third consecutive year.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 Forbes AI 50 for the third consecutive year. The Forbes AI 50 recognizes the most promising privately-held companies using artificial intelligence to build business applications and services to transform industries. Lilt is one of only seven companies that have been included every year since the list's inception in 2019.

"Our artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies enable our customers to provide exceptional global experiences to their customers around the world," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We're proud to be recognized by Forbes for the third year in a row alongside other leading companies developing AI-powered solutions."

Lilt's translation services are powered by the Lilt Platform, the world's most advanced translation technology that uses AI and automation to make every step of the localization process faster, more accurate, and simpler. Lilt's community of over 60,000 skilled human translators uses its AI-powered translation technology to translate content quickly, efficiently, and at higher quality than ever before. With Lilt, companies go-to-market faster, grow global revenues, and provide a personalized global experience to their customers in their language of choice.

Forbes partnered with Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to evaluate hundreds of promising, privately-held North American companies that are using AI in ways that are fundamental to their operations. The list, which nearly 400 companies qualified for, focused on companies utilizing machine learning, natural language processing, or computer vision technologies. Of the qualifying companies, 100 were selected based on their qualitative score created by Forbes' data partners, followed by evaluation by a panel of expert AI judges to narrow the list down to 50.

Along with the Forbes AI 50 list, Lilt was recently named to the CB Insights AI 100 list, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world, and was included in Gartner's recent Market Guide for AI-Enabled Translation Services.

About LiltHeadquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com.

